For me, and I suspect many others, the environment, my community and my family are high-ranking factors when trying to make decisions.

My wife and I have taught our children that the most important things are kindness and working hard.

On June 14, I will be voting for Kate Perrin, Andrea Berry and Amy Haile for North Yarmouth Select Board.

I’ve spent the last 16 years working in Maine to protect the environment. I have served on North Yarmouth’s Planning Board and the Comprehensive Plan Committee. Protecting rural spaces is my profession and passion.

Kate, Andrea and Amy are the voices we need to lead our community in open discussions about the tidal wave of development and population growth that is occurring in southern Maine.

These three women will bring proven leadership, fresh ideas, thoughtful planning and a kind and collaborative spirit to the Select Board.

Chris Cabot

North Yarmouth

