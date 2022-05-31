The Falmouth Heritage is opening for the summer Tuesday, June 7.
The museum will be open free of charge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. most, but not all Tuesdays until Oct. 4; see falmouthmehistory.org Visitors are encouraged to call ahead. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 781-4727.
The museum, at 60 Woods Road next to the transfer station, features displays of local artifacts. Volunteers are also available to answer questions and help people conduct research into local history.
