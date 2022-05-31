An event to promote wellness through gardening is being held at Tidewater Farm on Presumpscot Point Road in Falmouth June 18.

Gardening for Wellness runs from 10 a.m. until noon at the property located behind the Tidewater neighborhood off Farmgate Road.

Garden beds with over 50 native species will be on display, Master Gardener volunteers will be available to talk with attendees about how gardening supports personal, interpersonal and community wellness.

The event will be hosted by the Falmouth Community Wellness Committee and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. Registration is not required.

