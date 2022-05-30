SOUTH PORTLAND — Delaney Pascuzzo scored three goals for the Morse girls lacrosse team in a 10-7 loss to South Portland on Monday.

The Shipbuilders fall to 5-6.

Zoe Baker scored the final three goals for the Red Riots, including a goal that broke a 7-7 tie with 10:23 left in the game.

