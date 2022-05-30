The number of people hospitalized in Maine due to COVID-19 ticked up slightly on Monday, the Maine CDC reported, but remains well below figures seen a week ago.

A total of 167 patients were in the hospital statewide, which is four more than on Sunday. But it’s a sharp decrease from the 203 patients reported on May 23.

A total of 21 patients were in critical care with the virus on Monday, and three were on ventilators.

Hospitalizations in Maine during May peaked at 231 on May 17, the CDC data show. They began falling sharply roughly one week ago from a spring surge that began in late April.

