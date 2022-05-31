Falmouth Memorial Library is holding free in-person digital literacy classes this summer in partnership with the National Digital Equity Center of Maine.
Topics include internet safety, email basics and how to use Facebook securely. Registration is required at falmouthmemoriallibrary.org or by calling 781-2351, ext. 140.
