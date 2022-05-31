ORONO

Ceremony held for soldiers deployed to Poland

A sendoff ceremony was held May 19 for the soldiers of the 120th Regional Support Group, Maine Army National Guard, who are being deployed to Poland for a year-long mobilization in support of U.S. Army Europe’s Atlantic Resolve. The unit consists of approximately 80 soldiers from across Maine and out of state.

As a brigade headquarters, the unit will conduct base support operations for numerous additional units transiting through Europe.

Atlantic Resolve is a critical component of the Department of Defense’s European Deterrence Initiative. Its mission is to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance bonds between ally and partner militaries with multi-national training events in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania. U.S. based units have been supporting Atlantic Resolve in rotations since 2014.

The 120th most recently deployed to Afghanistan from 2017-2018. More information on Atlantic Resolve can be found at europeafrica.army.mil/AtlanticResolve.

AUGUSTA

Best Warrior and Outstanding Airman ceremony returns

The Maine National Guard held a ceremony on May 14 recognizing the Outstanding Airmen and Best Warrior Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year at Camp Chamberlain.

The joint ceremony, designed to recognize both soldiers and airmen, has historically been an annual ceremony but the pandemic prevented the celebration in 2020 and 2021. This year, winners from 2020, 2021 and 2022 all were recognized.

In the Army National Guard, the state level best warrior competition consists of 15 events designed to test soldiers’ tactical abilities, technical competence and physical stamina. Soldiers complete all these events over the span of three days and are tested in numerous ways from a 12-mile ruck march, to marksmanship, to written knowledge.

State winners go on to represent Maine in the regional competition.

In the Air National Guard, the Outstanding Airman of the Year program calls for each state headquarters to select nominees in three categories: Airman, Non-Commissioned Officer and Senior Non-Commissioned Officer. Nominees for First Sergeant of the Year and Honor Guard Member of the Year are also submitted in their respective categories. The Maine Air National Guard also selects and recognizes a Company Grade Officer of the Year.

All candidates are rated on their performance during the previous calendar year in the following areas: leadership, job performance, and the whole Airman concept (fitness, education, community service, and civilian employment).

Winners from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, 243rd Engineering and Installation Squadron & 265th Combat Communications Squadron competed for selection as the state winners in their respective category.

The individuals selected as Outstanding Airman of the Year, Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year, Outstanding Honor Guard Member of the Year from the Maine Air National Guard have been submitted to National Guard Bureau for consideration as Air National Guard candidates for the Air Force Outstanding Airman, First Sergeant and Honor Guard Member of the Year programs.

2020 award recipients include: Best Warrior Soldier of the Year – Sgt. Jordan Robbins, 185th Engineer Support Company; Best Warrior NCO of the Year – Sgt. Bradford Roberts, 251st Engineer Company (Sapper); Outstanding Airman of the Year – Airman 1st Class Tyler Field, 101st Civil Engineer Squadron; Outstanding Company Grade Officer of the Year – Capt. Troy Crocker, 101st Logistics Squadron; Outstanding NCO of the Year – Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Gammon, 265th Combat Communications Squadron; Outstanding Senior NCO of the Year – Master Sgt. Andrew Robichaud, 132nd Air Refueling Squadron; Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year – Master Sgt. Justin Smith, 243rd Engineer Installation Squadron; and Outstanding Honor Guard Member of the Year – Tech. Sgt. Chad Sirois, 101st Force Support Squadron.

2021 award recipients include: Best Warrior Soldier of the Year – Spc. Andrew Killen, 251st Engineer Company (Sapper); Best Warrior NCO of the Year – Sgt. Devon Hoyt, 136th Engineer Company; Outstanding First Sgt. Of the Year – Senior Master Sgt. Stanley Niedoroski, 101st Air Refueling Wing; Outstanding Honor Guard Member of the Year – Senior Airman Samantha Houston; Outstanding Airman of the Year – Senior Airman Anton Trenga 132nd Air Refueling Squadron; Outstanding Company Grade Officer of the Year – Capt. Cameron Wellman, 265th Combat Communications Squadron; Outstanding NCO of the Year – Tech Sgt. Micheal Murch, 265th Combat Communications Squadron; and Outstanding Senior NCO of the Year – Master Sgt. Melinda Metten, 132nd Air Refueling Squadron.

2022 award recipients include: Best Warrior Soldier of the Year – Spc. Zachariah Musselman, 136th Engineer Company; Best Warrior NCO of the Year – Sgt. Jordan Robbins, 185th Engineer Company; Outstanding Airman of the Year – Staff Sgt. Timothy Tracy, 101st Civil Engineer Squadron; Outstanding Company Grade Officer of the Year – 1st Lt. Joshua Stevens, 101st Logistics Squadron; Outstanding Senior NCO of the Year – Master Sgt. Andrew Hillman, 101st Maintenance Squadron; Outstanding First Sgt. Of the Year – Senior Master Sgt. Charles Harding ,101st Civil Engineering Squadron; and Outstanding NCO of the Year – Tech Sgt. Michal Krysinski, 243rd Engineering and Installation Squadron.

