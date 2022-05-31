North Yarmouth Fire Chief Greg Payson has been awarded the 2022 EMS Merit Award from Maine EMS.
This award is given to a person who has contributed to the Emergency Medical System at the local or regional level and “demonstrated involvement and contribution in one or more areas of EMS activity,” according to Maine EMS.
Payson said he is “very humbled” to receive the award.”
