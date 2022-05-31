Morgan Bolduc had five goals and three assists as Thornton Academy topped Gorham 11-6 Tuesday in girls’ lacrosse at Gorham.

Grace Veroneau had four goals for TA (8-4). Emma Bissoneault and Faith Tillotson each had a goal and an assist and Jazzmyn Goff turned away eight shots in net.

Katherine Dupuis, Alexandra Light and Alexandra Myles each scored twice for Gorham (4-8).

MARSHWOOD 7, BIDDEFORD 6: Eva Moreland had three goals as the Hawks (8-4) edged the Tigers (6-6) at Biddeford.

Fiona Gillis had two goals and an assist for Marshwood, and Sarah Theriault added a pair of key second-half goals.

CeCe Keller had three goals for Biddeford.

Advertisement

SOFTBALL

NOBLE 11, DEERING 1: Allie Moore hit a pair of home runs as the Knights (9-6) cruised past the Rams (1-14) in Portland.

Paige Bronkema and Lexi Volinsky also hit homers for Noble.

Maren Robinson had two singles and starter Kiersten Davis pitched three perfect innings before Robinson allowed one run on one hit in four innings of relief.

PORTLAND 9, CHEVERUS 1: Cassidie Armstrong threw a five-hitter, allowing a run, striking out 12 and walking a pair as the visiting Bulldogs (10-5) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and got past the Stags (4-11).

Ruby Chase went 2 for 4, driving in a pair of runs, for Portland, and Ainsley McCurm added a pair of runs, scoring twice.

Advertisement

Madison Bunnell-Parker had a RBI single for Cheverus.

FREEPORT 11, GREELY 4: Rosie Panenka launched a grand slam in the second inning as the Falcons (11-5) rolled by the Rangers (5-11) in Freeport.

Isabella George struck out nine for the win. Jaclyn Burke finished with three hits and Celia Cobb had a pair of singles.

Greely’s Lily Rawnsley had two hits and took the loss.

YORK 3, WELLS 2: Maddy Raymond struck out 14 and had two hits to lead the Wildcats (15-1) over the host Warriors (6-10).

Alexis Osterhaus also drove in two runs, including her fifth home run of the season.

Advertisement

WINDHAM 9, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Brooke Gerry pitched a complete game, striking out 14 and allowing three hits as walking two and letting up three hits as the Eagles (13-2) shut out the Red Riots (7-8) in Windham.

Gerry added three hits and an RBI, including two doubles. Kelsey Gerry had three hits and three RBI and Ella Wilcox had one RBI and a pair of doubles. Stella Jarvais had two hits and two RBI.

Delaney Whitten led South Portland, going 3 for 3.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 14, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Summer St. Louis of the Seagulls (3-13) struck out nine and allowed four hits to beat the visiting Rangers (0-16).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »