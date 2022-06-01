Brunswick police discovered a man’s body Tuesday morning in a parking lot behind the former Sears store at Cooks Corner after residents in the area reported hearing a gunshot.

Police, who were called to investigate around 10:30 a.m., said the death was not suspicious and determined that the man took his own life. Police did not release the man’s identity, but said he was a 75-year-old from out of state and that his family has been notified.

Cmdr. Paul Hansen said the information broadcast on police scanners prompted several calls from residents asking about what happened.

“We were there for a while and there were a lot of people driving by who tried to see what happened,” said Hansen.

There is no ongoing investigation.

