MEXICO — No students were aboard an RSU 10 school bus Wednesday morning when it struck a building beside the Mexico One Stop at 1 Harlow Hill, according to Mexico Police Officer Ashley Rich.

She said the bus driver was traveling before 9 a.m. on the Roxbury Road when he suffered some kind of episode. “He had a head injury, but was alert when he was extricated and put into the ambulance.”

Rich said no one else was injured. The State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit will be investigating.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: