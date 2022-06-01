An RSU 10 driver suffered a head injury when the bus he was driving struck a storage building in Mexico. No students were aboard the bus at the time, according to Mexico Police Officer Ashley Rich. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

MEXICO — No students were aboard an RSU 10 school bus Wednesday morning when it struck a building beside the Mexico One Stop at 1 Harlow Hill, according to Mexico Police Officer Ashley Rich.

She said the bus driver was traveling before 9 a.m. on the Roxbury Road when he suffered some kind of episode. “He had a head injury, but was alert when he was extricated and put into the ambulance.”

Rich said no one else was injured. The State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit will be investigating.

This story will be updated.

An RSU 10 driver had an episode and suffered a head injury when his bus struck a storage building in Mexico. No students were aboard the bus at the time, according to Mexico Police Officer Ashley Rich. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
mexico maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles