Award-winning Canadian guitarist Jesse Cook hits the stage at Boothbay Harbor’s historic opera house on Friday, June 10.

A career spanning 25 years has brought Canadian guitarist Jesse Cook multiple accolades including an Acoustic Guitar Magazine ‘Player’s Choice Silver Award,’ 11 Juno Award nominations, A Gemini Award and 10 platinum and gold studio albums.

Cook has sold out concert halls the world over, produced five PBS television specials and five live CDs to date.

“If you had asked me at age 22, I would have said that I would never, never make music for the public,” he said in a news release. Since launching his career in 1995, Cook has honed his skills as a composer, producer, arranger, performer and more recently as a filmmaker and cultural ambassador.

As a child, he was introduced to flamenco while spending summers at his father’s house in the Camargue region of southern France. The neighbor happened to be Nico Reyes, guitarist for the Gypsy Kings. Back in Canada, his mother enrolled him in Toronto’s Eli Kassner Guitar Academy. His education continued at the world-renowned Royal Conservatory, Toronto’s York University and Berklee College in Boston.

His music has been incorporated into Bollywood movies from India, in Iraq his instrumentals have scored the nightly news. They’ve also accompanied Olympic gymnasts and figure skating routines. His concerts have mixed elements of flamenco, classical, jazz, Zydeco, blues and even Brazilian samba.

Jesse Cook and his quintet take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Advance discounted tickets are $30 from the Opera House Box Office at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling (207) 633-5159. Regular tickets are $35 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com, and on the day of the show. Tickets are general admission with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: