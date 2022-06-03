People Plus and the Brunswick Area Teen Center will hold a ribbon-cutting and after-party on June 14, at 4 p.m. to celebrate a successful capital campaign for the purchase of a new minivan. All are welcome. The new vehicle, sponsored by Bill Dodge Auto Group, will be used to transport teenagers to and from the Teen Center program in the afternoons and will be utilized during the daytime to support senior members with trips, meal deliveries and other transportation needs. Contributed photo via People Plus
