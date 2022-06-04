BAR HARBOR — Lexi Brent, a senior from York High School, crossed the finish line after completing only the second 300-meter hurdles race of her life.

She turned and embraced runner-up Charlotte Williamson, another York senior, and within moments expanded the group hug to include classmate Olive Gaetano. By placing 1-2-6, the trio of Wildcats all but secured the Class B outdoor track and field state championship Saturday afternoon at Mt. Desert Island High School.

“We’ve been really hungry for a win,” said Brent, who also went 1-2 with Williamson in the 100 hurdles and anchored two winning relays. “Every single state meet it seems like we’re second or third and the boys win. It’s been hard to watch.”

Saturday turned out to be a banner day for the Wildcats, who swept both girls’ and boys’ state titles for the first time in school history. Both teams had been runner-up a year ago. In indoor track this winter, York’s girls finished second while the Wildcat boys won a state title.

“We have a really great group of seniors, so it’s very special to help them get this,” said York sophomore Cary Drake, who won the 1,600 and 3,200, placed third in the 800 and ran on the Wildcats’ winning 4-by-800 relay. “I’m happy I was able to contribute in my painful amount of events.”

Among the 24 schools competing in the girls’ meet, York finished with 113 points to 70 for runner-up Cape Elizabeth. Host MDI was third at 57 followed by Old Town (50), Cony of Augusta (46) and Gardiner (39).

Advertisement

Brent’s winning times in the hurdles were 15.30 seconds in the 100 and 47.23 in the 300. She came from behind in the backstretch of the final lap of the 4-by-400 relay, giving York a one-second victory over Cape Elizabeth in 4:13.64.

“I am so happy,” Brent said. “I’m probably going to cry.”

The York boys outdistanced runner-up Leavitt of Turner by a similarly lopsided margin, 97-57. Freeport took third at 47.5 followed by Greely of Cumberland (43), Yarmouth (40), MDI (39) and Old Town (36).

“We had 11 girls and 19 boys who all scored points,” said York Coach Ted Hutch. “So it was a definitely a shared experience.”

Junior Matt Charpentier led the York boys with a pair of individual victories in the shot put and discus. His final toss in the shot sailed 59 feet, one inch – landing three quarters of an inch shy of the meet’s 43-year-old standard set by Jim Dawson of Lawrence. Nobody else threw within 10 feet of Charpentier, whose 162-11 discus toss won by more than 30 feet.

The Wildcats also received individual victories from Christian Burke in the pole vault (12 feet, 9 inches) and Hunter Pruett in the 800 (2:02.07).

Miles Burr, a sophomore from Mt. Desert Island, set the day’s only meet record by winning his 100-meter dash preliminary race in 10.95 seconds. He won the final in 11.03 and later added the 200 title in 22.41.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: