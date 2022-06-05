FICTION

Hardcover

1. “This Time Tomorrow,” by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)

2. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

3. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

4. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garnys (Doubleday)

5. “The Candy House,” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

6. “French Braid,” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

7. “Time Is a Mother,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

8. “The Lioness,” by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday)

9. “One Italian Summer,” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

10. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

Paperback

1. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

2. “Book Lovers,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

7. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

8. “The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead Books)

9. “The Lost Apothecary,” by Sarah Penner (Park Row)

10. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)



NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “River of the Gods,” by Candice Millard (Doubleday)

2. “How to Tell a Story,” by The Moth, et al. (Crown)

3. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brene Brown (Random House)

4. “This Will Not Pass,” by Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

6. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

7. “Finding Me,” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

8. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day,” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

10. “Freezing Order,” by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)



Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

3. “Educated,” by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

5. “Maus 1,” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon)

6. “Somebody’s Daughter,” by Ashley C. Ford (Flatiron Books)

7. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

8. “Under the Banner of Heaven,” by Jon Krakauer (Anchor)

9. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Morrow)

10. “Talking to Strangers,” by Malcolm Gladwell (Backbay)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

