As lifelong Falmouth residents, our hope for our children and all district stakeholders is that they, too, experience this to be a thriving community and place of academic excellence.

We must first recognize our challenges in facing complex societal issues and unprecedented stress. As a nurse practitioner caring for kids in mental health crisis, I (Kristen) see the suffering. Kids deserve schools that promote a holistic and informed view of wellness and success. We need compassionate leaders who think critically about complex topics. As a mom and health care provider, Emily Hinman understands true wellness and has been a consistent voice for kids. Scott Booth, a dad and youth coach with Falmouth roots, is passionate to see kids thrive and succeed. They lead with honesty, curiosity and conviction. They are committed to Falmouth’s future and are the voices we need on the School Board.

Kristen Noyes, MSN-FNP-C

Brent Noyes, Esq.

Falmouth

