The North Yarmouth Comprehensive Plan implemented in 2018 failed to anticipate the lack of commercial development and the explosion of residential development allowed by our land use ordinance. The changing blend of households with enrolled students is likely to drive future property taxes much higher. This will make it difficult for retirees to afford to stay in their homes.

The town needs strong leadership to meet these challenges. I am supporting Kevin Robinson for the one-year term and Paul Whitmarsh for a three-year term to the Select Board. They each have strong business and operations backgrounds to dig into the underlying issues of managing growth for the current residents. We do not have to create a high-density urban center area of town to protect the rural open space of our town; it is a false choice. I believe Kevin and Paul will work hard to protect both.

Richard Parenteau

North Yarmouth

