Nicole Evans has been named as the United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s director of development.

Evans comes to United Way from the American Red Cross, where she served as executive director of the Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter. Prior, Evans held leadership positions at Mid Coast Humane and United Way of Southern Maine. During her 12-year tenure at United Way, Evans led community impact and fundraising work, including the organization’s community investment process, and as director of financial stability.

Evans has spent close to 25 years providing public relations counsel to businesses and non-profits across the country. She is a member of the Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club.

“We are so excited to have Nicole join our staff,” said United Way Executive Director Barbara Reinertsen in a press release. “She has great skills in fundraising and communications, and beyond that truly knows our community, our network of partner agencies, and the value and potential of United Way’s work in the community. I have no doubt that she will help to lead our United Way to even greater results in improving people’s lives.”

United Way’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities. In partnership with thousands of donors and community partners, United Way works to improve people’s health and financial stability, and provide the best start for children in Brunswick and Harpswell, Sagadahoc and Lincoln Counties.

