Greely 50th reunion

Members of the Greely High School class of 1972 held their 50th reunion at this year’s graduation ceremony June 3, when the alumni received a standing ovation and high fives from the 2022 grads. In a speech written collectively by the class of 1972, the first class in GHS history to have over 100 graduates, members fondly looked back on their academic and athletic accomplishments as well as pop culture icons such as The Beatles and Stephen King. Rachel Vitello / The Forecaster

Falmouth students tops at middle school STEM fair

Two Falmouth students were among the grand award winners at the Maine Middle School Science & Engineering Fair last week. qualifying them for the Broadcom MASTERS national competition.

Victoria Wahlig, an eighth grader at Falmouth Middle School, sought to increase the efficiency of rotor sails on sailboats to decrease carbon emissions, fuel use and underwater noise. Wahlig also received the Lemelson Early Inventor Prize.

Skye Glover, a sixth grader at Falmouth Middle School, investigated whether animal care professionals and the general public have differing opinions and attitudes about pit bulls.

In addition, Meadow de Vries, a fifth grader at Cape Elizabeth Middle School, received a category award for their examination of how different kinds of microwave popcorn affect indoor air quality.

Dollars for scholars

Two Portland residents were among the 10 Maine Community College students awarded full scholarships in honor of Leon A. Gorman for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year.

Southern Maine Community College students Hanan Ali, who is enrolled in the liberal studies-social work program, and Luke White, who is majoring in nursing and health science, were celebrated May 23. Gorman was the longtime president and CEO of L.L.Bean.

