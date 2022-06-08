Greely 50th reunion

Falmouth students tops at middle school STEM fair

Two Falmouth students were among the grand award winners at the Maine Middle School Science & Engineering Fair last week. qualifying them for the Broadcom MASTERS national competition.

Victoria Wahlig, an eighth grader at Falmouth Middle School, sought to increase the efficiency of rotor sails on sailboats to decrease carbon emissions, fuel use and underwater noise. Wahlig also received the Lemelson Early Inventor Prize.

Skye Glover, a sixth grader at Falmouth Middle School, investigated whether animal care professionals and the general public have differing opinions and attitudes about pit bulls.

In addition, Meadow de Vries, a fifth grader at Cape Elizabeth Middle School, received a category award for their examination of how different kinds of microwave popcorn affect indoor air quality.

Dollars for scholars

Two Portland residents were among the 10 Maine Community College students awarded full scholarships in honor of Leon A. Gorman for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year.

Southern Maine Community College students Hanan Ali, who is enrolled in the liberal studies-social work program, and Luke White, who is majoring in nursing and health science, were celebrated May 23. Gorman was the longtime president and CEO of L.L.Bean.

