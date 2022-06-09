I’m proud to cast my vote for Charles Skold to represent Portland’s islands and East End in District 19 in the Maine House. Charles understands the issues that are important to me and my community: housing, equity and climate change. He sees how these are interconnected and can build strategic coalitions to advance better policy in Augusta.

As an educator, I know Charles’ experience going through Maine public schools deepens his understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing our schools and our young people. Charles is committed to advocating to meet the needs we face today and those of future generations. Please join me in supporting Charles Skold on June 14.

Markos Miller

Portland

