What about Ukraine? The people of Ukraine, still fighting for their lives, find themselves on the very last page of the June 3 edition of the Portland Press Herald. Meanwhile, Page 1 featured a controversy over food trucks (“After food truck furor boils over, city adds spots on Eastern Prom”) and a report on successful anti-fraud efforts in a state program (“Agency safeguards catch majority of fraudsters in emergency rental relief claims”).

After the last page, there is nowhere for the people of Ukraine to go. If the attention to this human tragedy – and our statement to Ukraine that we stand with them – disappear from view, so will our support, so will the weapons they need.

Portland Press Herald, you can do better.

Tom Deignan

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: