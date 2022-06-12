As is the case so often here, Maine is doing things the way that makes the least amount of sense.
The reason why the relief checks of $850 are being snail-mailed is beyond me. The checks are only being sent to those who filed tax returns, and many people submit their direct deposit information when they file returns. Thus, the state of Maine has access to the direct deposit information for hundreds of thousands of citizens. But instead of direct-depositing these much needed funds, instead of giving people the money that is already in the budget for just this purpose, instead of responding to people’s needs on any sort of timely basis – no, instead the state of Maine (in its usual slow, outdated and often unprofessional manner) is using the Postal Service to distribute the funds.
None of us knows when we’ll receive our checks, and there’s no way to know, apparently (no website or weekly schedule is listed.) If direct deposit had been used, it would have saved the state thousands of dollars in the cost of envelopes, postage and staff. In fact, the relief check amounts could have been slightly higher had this method been chosen.
Although I’m new to Maine and there is much to love here, over and over I see that the government (state and local) does not do things smart. It is not responsive to the needs of its people. And it’s very disappointing.
Anne Rankin
Brunswick
