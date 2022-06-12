FALMOUTH – Sherry F. Huber, 84, active in numerous non-profits, a former state representative, and executive director, died on Saturday June 4, 2022.

Sherry was born in New York City, N.Y. in 1937 to David N. Fisher, Sr. and Caroline Pratt Fisher. She grew up in Greenwich, Conn. and graduated from Westover School and then from Smith College in 1959 with a degree in history. She married David G. Huber in 1959 and they moved to Maine in 1964. They raised their family in Falmouth.

Sherry was active on many fronts throughout her life. She served on the board of trustees of the Waynflete School for many years including serving as Board President. She was President of the Maine Audubon Society and was instrumental in its move to its present location in Falmouth.

Considered a moderate, Sherry championed energy and environmental conservation issues. That led her to follow her husband into politics. Sherry served as the representative from Falmouth in the state legislature from 1976 to 1982. In 1982, Sherry ran for governor as a Republican, the first woman to do so, losing in the primary, second in a field of three. She ran again in 1986 as an Independent, losing in the general election. She was appointed head of the Maine Waste Management Agency by Governor John McKernan in 1989.

Sherry continued to be active, serving on various boards of trustees including The Nature Conservancy for 20 years (both Maine and national), the Forest Society of Maine, College of the Atlantic, and Maine Family Planning. In 1994 Sherry and David were honored by Maine Family Planning with an annual award in their names.

Sherry served as Executive Director of the Maine Timber Research and Environmental Education Foundation (MaineTREE) for over 25 years, retiring in 2018. She received the Harrison L. Richardson Environmental Leadership Award in 2018 for her enduring advocacy for Maine’s natural resources and the environment. Advocating for the wise use and protection of the environment was Sherry’s passion. She loved the work she did, the organizations she worked for and the people she worked with.

Sherry was predeceased by her husband, David.

Surviving her are three daughters, Megan Huber (Deb Braun) of Durham, Hilary Holm (Ken), of Whitefield, Jennifer Huber of Wellington, Fla., two sons, Luke D. Huber of Cape Elizabeth, Nathaniel Huber of Cumberland; a brother, David Fisher Jr. of Cape Elizabeth, a sister, Jane Carlson of Westin, Mass.; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

There will be a celebration of Sherry’s life at a later date.

