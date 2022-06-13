I was disappointed that the Press Herald editorial board called neighborhood residents NIMBYs for participating in the process of rezoning the B&M site for the IDEALS development.

IDEALS, the developer and owner (who has informed residents they do not represent or speak for the Roux Institute) of the B&M site is applying for an IOZ zoning change that has many requirements per City of Portland Land Use Code.

The requirements include ensuring that the institutional change and growth both complements and, as appropriate, integrates adjacent or surrounding neighborhoods through carefully planned transitions, support ongoing public engagement that benefits both the institutions and nearby neighborhoods, neighborhood meetings to identify the concerns of residents to inform the plan, a neighborhood context plan, an analysis of projected impacts to neighboring properties including potential shadow, wind, and lighting impacts, impacts of height and massing, an analysis of transition areas between the institution and the adjoining neighborhoods, traffic implications, and many others.

Perhaps the Press Herald editorial board should have read the ordinance before resorting to name-calling residents who are engaged in the required public process as outlined by the City of Portland Land Use Code.

James Pratt

Portland

