A recent editorial headlined, “NIMBYs winning fight over Roux Institute plan,” displays the editorial bias your paper has against residents who challenge development proposals. Considering how low discourse has sunk in society, readers ought to be able to expect analysis rather than name-calling from southern Maine’s primary daily newspaper. To add insult, a news story about a reduction in the size of the development was headlined, “Roux Institute plans still too big for some Portland neighbors.”

Zoning ordinances provide protections for property owners who live near a proposed development. Planning Board review will trigger written notices to abutters and the opportunity to comment at public hearings about why a project might damage someone’s property values. Zoning ordinances apply to everyone in a community. There is nothing wrong with questioning a development.

As to the merits of the project to build a campus and other structures on the site of the former Burnam and Morrill baked bean factory, consider the obvious flaw in the proposal: the section of Interstate 295 that abuts this site is arguably the most congested and dangerous stretch of that road in its entire length. Adding more traffic to the area and the surrounding city streets shows poor planning. The site is disconnected from the peninsula where services and amenities are located. More traffic will be generated. Good project, bad location.

Susan Graham

Kennebunkport

