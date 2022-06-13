Regarding the June 3 Maine Voices “Build Houses from banned books? A modest proposal” by Emma Joyce:

I congratulate Ms. Joyce on a throughly enjoyable tongue-in-cheek column. She put in print the thoughts I had, but was not nearly witty enough to write.

Those who agree with the banning of certain books will most likely relegate that column straight to the trash bin, unread like so much of our literature. Enlightenment? Not so much.

Patricia Bamford-Crilley

South Portland

