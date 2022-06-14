Sarah McMahon has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Branch Relationship Manager for the Bank’s location in Brunswick. In this role, she leads a team of banking professionals to provide solutions and guidance to help individuals, families, and businesses in Midcoast Maine meet their financial goals.

McMahon has 10 years of professional experience in a variety of fields including retail management, business development, and financial services. She previously served as a Relationship Banker for Bank of America and an Assistant Branch Manager for Bangor Savings Bank. Most recently, she served as Multi-Unit Team Leader for H&R Block.

McMahon has completed coursework at the University of Phoenix, with a focus on courses teaching accounting principles and practices. She is also a State of Maine Notary Public.

McMahon and her family live in Brunswick.

