MILLINOCKET — A 5-year-old boy drowned when he fell off a dock into Ambajejus Lake, according to the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim’s family was renting a camp on the lake, and the boy fell into the water while fishing from the dock Tuesday afternoon, WABI-TV reported.
His father had already started CPR by the time emergency responders arrived, but the boy died at a hospital, officials said.
The lake is west of Millinocket Lake, and the area is comprised of several unincorporated townships.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.