Celtic supergroup Gaelic Storm blows into the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor for a Thursday, June 23, performance.

The band attributes its success to its diversified audience. Country music fans enjoy their storytelling, the bluegrass seekers love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition, and the rockers relish the passion with which they play their instruments.

“The fans are the ones that have given us this life, said band member Patrick Murphy in a news release. “We’re here for them.”

Gaelic Storm consistently travels the US and internationally over 200 days a year, becoming a well-known name in the Celtic music world.

“You have to see us live. We are the true working-man’s band,” Ryan Lacey, who joined the lineup in 2003, said in a news release. “We still tour most of the year, and that’s how we constantly hone our craft.”

Gaelic Storm kicked off its career as a pub band in the mid-1990s in Santa Monica, California. They were quickly discovered, and their fan base grew. By the end of the decade, the musicians had appeared in the blockbuster film “Titanic,” where they performed “Irish Party in Third Class” during one of the film’s most memorable scenes.

This laid the groundwork for a career that would eventually find them topping the Billboard World Chart six times, making appearances at mainstream music festivals, and regularly headlining the largest Irish Festivals across the country, all the while gaining a reputation as a genre-bending Irish rock band, whose songs mix Celtic traditions with something uniquely creative.

Gaelic Storm first performed at the Opera House in 2007, and with the exception of pandemic related cancellations, they have been beloved regulars at this venue.

Advance discounted tickets are on sale for $30 and are available by visiting the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, or by calling (207) 633-5159. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Regular tickets are available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door. All seating is general admission, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show getting underway at 7:30 pm.

