Brunswick residents voted Tuesday to approved the school district’s proposed $49.4 million budget, according to unofficial election results shared by Town Clerk Fran Smith.

2480 residents voted in favor of the school budget, which is 13.3% larger than the current year’s edition. 567 voters rejected the proposal.

According to the district’s May 9 budget presentation, the large jump in spending will require only a 1.94% local tax hike, thanks to an increase in funding from the state.

Residents voted by a 2,202 to 824 margin to continue using the current budget validation referendum process for another three years. Had the measure failed, the Brunswick Town Council would have been responsible for adopting future versions of the school budget.

