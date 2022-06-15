Bowdoin residents approved four items pertaining to a local liquor option for the town at the June 14 election.

Question 1 on the ballot asked, “Shall this municipality authorize the state to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on days other than Sunday?”

The measure passed 220 to 129.

Question 2 on the ballot asked, “Shall this municipality authorize the state to permit the operation of agency liquor stores on days other than Sunday?”

The measure passed 217 to 104.

Question 3 on the ballot asked, “Shall this municipality authorize the state to issue licenses for the sale of malt liquor and wine to be consumed off premises of licensed establishments on days other than Sunday?”

The measure passed 227 to 90.

Question 4 on the ballot asked, “Shall this municipality authorize the state to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on premises of licensed establishments on Sunday?”

The measure passed 199 to 0.

