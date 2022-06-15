Regional School Unit 1 voters on Tuesday approved a $40.2 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

RSU 1 includes Bath, Phippsburg, Arrowsic and Woolwich, where residents backed the budget by a vote of 1,062-263.

Residents also voted in favor of the budget validation referendum process in RSU 1 for an additional three years.

