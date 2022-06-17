The Pride Portland parade is back after two pandemic years, and so Portland Public Schools will again join the march downtown on Saturday afternoon.

Superintendent Xavier Botana said the district will participate in the event as it has each year since 2015, except for the 2020-2021 hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this year’s parade, the Portland Public Schools will renew its commitment to celebrating and making visible the contributions and identities of our LGBTQ+ staff, students and partners,” Botana said. “We will once again have a float entry in the parade, and I invite staff, students, families and others to join us in marching.”

The Pride Portland parade celebrates the LGBTQ community and has been a popular draw in past years, with an estimated 10,000 people at the 2019 parade. Officials said earlier this week that about 90 groups have registered for the parade this year and more than 500 are expected to march.

This year’s parade begins at 1 p.m. at Monument Square. Botana said Portland Public Schools students, staff and families and friends are invited to arrive beforehand to line up to march with the district’s float.

The parade lasts about an hour, proceeding down Congress Street to Congress Square, then down High Street to Park Avenue and Deering Oaks to join the Pride Festival from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

