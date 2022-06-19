We’re upset about ignorant, vicious attacks upon the Maine Veterinary Medical Center and its staff.

As owners of a cat, Albus, who has been a MVMC patient for almost five years, we attest to the consistent professionalism, expertise and compassion demonstrated by its staff. What was initially thought to be muscle pain devolved into paralysis. We rushed Albus to MVMC. Albus had no use of his hind legs and was dragging them behind him. We were certain he’d die.

Within a few hours, MVMC diagnosed his condition as cancer of the spinal cord. After a couple of days of treatment, he walked normally and came home. Prognosis was that several months of complicated chemotherapy would probably result in remission for one or two years. Chances of complete cure were 20 percent. Albus was only 6 years old, and being assured that cats tolerate chemotherapy much better than people, we gave him this chance.

During weekly treatments, I sat in the waiting room observing interactions with other patients and owners. These ranged from long-term patients to emergency walk-ins. I watched staff giving best and worst news. I observed consistently patient and loving care bestowed upon every animal that walked in their door.

Almost five years later, Albus is considered likely cured. We cannot thank MVMC and the wonderful oncologist enough for saving his life. We’re lucky to have this amazing place to take him. They saved Albus’ life as well as that of Jaxx the puppy and countless other animals.

Judith and Reid Scher

Windham

