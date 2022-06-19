SOUTH PARIS – Clifford L. Colby Jr., 87, of Casco, formerly of Cumberland, died Saturday evening, June 4, 2022 at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1934, in Portland, a son of Clifford L. and Fleda (Coulthard) Colby, Sr. He attended Portland schools and went on to serve both in the U.S. Navy (1952-1962) and as a Chief Radioman the U.S. Coast Guard (1962 to 1972). He was proud to have served on the USS Iowa during the Korean Conflict and after.

After retiring from a 20-year military career, Clifford had a successful and varied career in real estate, banking, and business ownership. He retired in 1999 after serving as the President of First Deposit National Bank in Tilton, N.H.

He enjoyed movies, woodworking, and other projects in his workshop. A few of his woodworking projects were donated and are still displayed at the Bow, N.H. Methodist Church and the Naples Methodist Church. Clifford was a member of VFW and Kiwanis, and also volunteered with the Jacksonville, Fla. Fire Department while stationed there.

Clifford is loved by his wife, Beverly (Brown) Colby, whom he married on Nov. 12, 1955 in South Portland; children, Nita and her husband, Jim McCarthy of Portland, Susan Brown and her husband, Paul of Raymond, Clifford III and wife, Andrea of Ormond Beach, Fla., and David and his wife, Carrie Anne of Bronxville, N.Y.; and his grandchildren Paul III, Stephanie, Spencer, Tiffany, Carolyn, Campbell and Mackenzie; as well as six great-grandchildren; siblings Goldie Bundy of Otisfield, Robin and Shawn Betterly of Bangor.

He was predeceased by brothers Thomas of Cumberland and William of Freeport and a sister, Donna Goodreau.

A memorial service for Clifford will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. in Casco. Burial will be held at a later date. Condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

