BUXTON – Ellen “Ellie” J. Bruzzese, 75, wife of the late Gino Bruzzese Sr., passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2022 at Gosnell House in Scarborough after a brief illness with her daughter by her side.

She was born in Portland on August 16, 1946, the daughter of Pearl Farr and Clarence Marsh. She attended local schools.

Ellie worked at Dimillo’s Restaurant as a waitress for many years where she is still fondly remembered. She then started a 17-year career at Fairchild’s/National Semi Conductor where she received many accolades for her dedication. It was during this time she met and married the love of her life, Gino.

Ellie and Gino married on July 30, 1994. The two were inseparable from that day forward. Very rarely did you see one without the other.

Ellie and Gino owned and operated Ocean Street Auto Repair. She worked side by side with her beloved Gino for over 30 years until his passing in 2018. Their favorite pastime was spending time together at their home on projects and home improvements. They were extremely proud of their home.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Burris of Portlandl grandson, Mason Morgan; and great-granddaughter, Ava Morgan of Westbrook. She will be lovingly remembered by her mother-in-law, Maria Bruzzese, whom she referred to as “Ma”; and sister-in-law, Rosa Bruzzese-Ladd and her husband Bob, all of Massachusetts.

There will be a private service.

