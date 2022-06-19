SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. – John Brown Staples died peacefully in his sleep on June 15, 2022 as he lived his life – with courage, quiet humor, and in control.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1948 in Windham, the son of Vaughn B. and Clara E. Staples. A Valedictorian of Windham High School, he went on to obtain his B.S E.E. from Northeastern University in Boston and his M.S. from Northern Colorado University.

As a R.O.T.C. grad, he served in the U.S. Army until Sept 1975, exiting as a captain. He continued his career as a systems engineer for the U.S. Government under various commands and contractors until he fully retired in 2011. His unsung contributions to the communication networks of the country will only be known by a select few.

He was an associate faculty for Golden Gate University and Western International University. He will be especially remembered for NEVER letting a class out early.

John was a charter member of the Huachuca Hiking Club in 1975 and a dedicated backpacker; he traveled every inch of the Huachucas, the Chiricahuas, and the Grand Canyon, assisting also with the Arizona Trail section in Southern Arizona. He was hiking the North Rim on Father’s Day just a year ago.

He was also a Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 445 in Sierra Vista. Many a Sierra Vista lad will attest to his dedication and detailed commitment to the tenants of Scouting and outdoor life…camping, cooking, and hiking. He was always prepared for anything or could make something work.

The history of his family farms in Maine was a recent passion. There will be a nearly 1000 page document when we all finish the work he started, complete with photos. He and his sister have published a family cookbook with history notes every Christmas for over 20 years.

John was predeceased by parents, Clara and Vaughn Staples of Westbrook.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gail; his sons Christopher of Sierra Vista, Ariz. and Gregory of Columbus, Ind., and his daughter, Jill Hoard (Chris) of Chandler Ariz.; his three grandchildren, Ryan, Matt and Amber were the delight of his life and he loved teaching them about cooking outdoors, building projects or taking them camping, although in later years, he became a fan of VRBOs!

John is also survived by his brother, Fred (Carol) of Windham, his sister, Mary Kornegay (Daniel) of Brunswick, and his sister, Rose Staples of Westbrook. He is especially remembered for his quiet Maine humor and always wanting to share his vast knowledge by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Many thanks go to the excellent care of Dr. S. Patel and the staff of Valor Hospice, especially Chris, his RN. Although with his recent diagnosis of ALS, he did not see them for long, their care and knowledge was superb.

A memorial will be held on July 7, with visiting hours at 9 a.m., military ceremony at 10 a.m., and service at 10:15 a.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 AZ-92, Sierra Vista, Ariz.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the

Sierra Vista Ranger District,

4070 S Avenida Saracino,

Hereford, AZ 85615

