Julie Melinda Rosen Bowman, 69, died Wednesday night, June 15, 2022, after a 5 ¼ year relationship with metastasized breast cancer.

She is survived by her family, friends and her beloved Five Rhythms Dance Community and Holy Actors which she facilitated for her teachers and fellow dancers for more than two decades.

Julie is a pioneering Five Element Acupuncturist in the state of Maine. She practiced here for 35 years and helped create the law that made Acupuncture legal in Maine and served as the president of Maine Licensing board for decades.

Even though she died of cancer, Julie also healed from it as she became even more loving despite her physical descent. Our large English cream dog, Kota, would elicit shrieks of delight from her when he came into the home all muddy and smelly. Julie tended to all beings with compassionate gestures of love. In Julie’s safe and motherly way of being, she recently encouraged a shy toddler to reach out and pet our polar bear bear sized dog ~ their first precious contact of love with our furry kin, or taking care of the elderly despite her own declining health.

Indeed, the most important thing to remember about Julie is that her whole life was lived from a standpoint of love, that love is the whole point of life. If you ever have any doubt that this is true just remember Julie and you will have no doubt too!

There will be a celebration of Julie’s life in the not too distant future. Stay tuned…

