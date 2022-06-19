CUMBERLAND – Kathleen B. Taylor, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022, surrounded by her family following a short battle with cancer.

She was born in Bucksport on Sept. 1, 1934, a daughter of Harry Angus Bridges and Mildred Merrill Bridges. She graduated from Deering High School in 1952 and went on to work for the Employers Group Insurance Companies and later for the Maine Sportsman, retiring in 1996.

She Married Albert H. Taylor from Bethel on Oct. 1, 1960 and they moved to Cumberland where they raised their family and were active in their community throughout their lives, including the fire department, Jaycees and their church.

Kathleen was deeply loved by her family, as well as a large network of friends whom she considered family. She was well known for her generosity and selflessness, always putting the needs of others in front of her own, even as she battled this aggressive disease.

She was a proud Mom, loving Grammie, Mimi and Great-Grammie, a sister, and a good friend to many.

Her family was her pride and joy. Whether it was making whoopee pies, cupcakes or cookies for a classroom party or fundraiser, sewing up a ripped seam in someone’s clothing, watching a grandchild or great-grandchild for any length of time, attending sporting events or graduations, welcoming anyone into her home to stay a while or just celebrating good grades, she was always there and up for it. She could always be counted on!

Kathleen loved her friends just as much as her family. She delighted in the daily visits, receiving cards in the mail, nightly phone call chats, and countless games of cards and rummikub. She was a great listener and no matter what the topic, she was always on your side. She cared deeply about everyone and she took the time to show it each and every day – for you never put off until tomorrow what you can do today. She truly lived this way.

Kathleen was active in her community and was a role model for aging in a place before it was an actual thing. She has always given rides to those who needed one and has consistently baked, cooked and canned foods only to give it all away. She was well known for her homemade bread, cookies, pickles, jams, jellies, relish and applesauce. She would either drop it off to folks around town, share it with her church for their church fairs, or make a phone call to someone to let them know there was a warm loaf of bread waiting for them on her back porch. She was the poster child for random acts of kindness. She much preferred to see the joy in others when they received them. She didn’t believe in waiting for a birthday or holiday, it was just a part of who she was – a giver through and through.

Kathleen is survived by her sister, Patricia Blake of Homosassa, Fla., a sister-in-law, Grace Douglas of Bethel; two children, Judy Taylor Gagnon and her husband, David of Cumberland and Jeffery Taylor of Livermore; seven grandchildren, Danielle Gagnon Hunt and her husband and godson, Miles Hunt of Cumberland, Lee Grover, Molly Grover and Tricia Grover all of North Yarmouth, Meagan Grover of Cumberland and Samantha Taylor and Janelle Taylor of North Yarmouth; two very special great-grandchildren who lit up her face whenever she saw them, Cameron Albert Hunt and Madison Jane Hunt; goddaughter, Mary Leavitt Goulet of New Harbor; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She now joins her family in heaven including her husband, Albert H. Taylor; her daughter, Susan Taylor Grover; her granddaughter, Allison Leigh Gagnon; and brother, Lester Merrill Bridges.

The family would like to thank the Cumberland Fire Dept., especially Chief Dan Small and Ben Storey, as well as her friend, Marilyn Kendall for their thoughtfulness and compassion. Mom was grateful.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22 at Blanchard Cemetery, 215 Winn Rd., Falmouth, followed by a gathering at Kathleen’s home in Cumberland.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Kathleen’s online guest book.

Given her love for cooking and baking, as well as her commitment to her church and community, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathleen’s memory to either the

Cumberland Food Pantry

290 Tuttle Rd.

Cumberland, ME 04021

Or

West Cumberland United Methodist Church

5 Upper Methodist Rd.

Cumberland, ME 04021

Guest Book