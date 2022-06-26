FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Big Truck Little Island,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

2. “Goodnight Maine,” by Adam Gamble (Our World of Books)

3. “Either/Or,” by Elif Batuman (Penguin)

4. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

5. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

6. “Two Nights in Lisbon,” by Chris Pavone (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

7. “Petra,” by Marianna Coppo (Tundra)

8. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “One Morning in Maine,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

10. “An Elderly Lady is Up to No Good,” by Helene Turston (Soho)

Paperback

1. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

2. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

3. “Book Lovers,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “Conversations with Friends,” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

5. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

6. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Picador)

7. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

8. “The Plot,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon)

9. “The Watchmaker of Filigree Street,” by Natasha Pulley (Bloomsbury)

10. “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles (Penguin)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Breaking Bread,” edited by Deborah Joy Corey & Debra Spark (Beacon)

2. “Phasers on Stun!,” by Ryan Britt (Plume)

3. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

4. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)

5. “Did Ye Hear Mammy Died,” by Séamas O’Reilly (Little Brown)

6. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

7. “There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness,” by Carlo Rovelli (Riverhead)

8. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)

9. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brené Brown (Random House)

10. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber & David Wengrow (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

Paperback

1. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” by George Saunders (Random House)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

3. “The Ride of Her Life,” by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine)

4. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)

5. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s)

6. “Sigh, Gone,” by Phuc Tran (Flatiron)

7. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

8. “Women and Other Monsters,” by Jess Zimmerman (Beacon)

9. “The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating,” by Elisabeth Tova Bailey (Algonquin)

10. “Helgoland,” by Carlo Rovelli (Riverhead)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

