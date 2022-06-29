CAPE ELIZABETH – Robert Lee Cummings, 83, of Cape Elizabeth, died peacefully following a brief illness on June 25, 2022, in his home and surrounded by his family.﻿Born and raised in Houlton, Bob was the eldest son of Herschel and Iva Cummings. It was in Houlton where he met his wife, Mary, while driving down Main Street in his turquoise convertible. Smitten, they wed in 1966 and started a family soon thereafter. Bob and Mary enjoyed 56 years of marriage together. He loved her dearly and he was grateful for her enduring love and care in his final years.﻿After starting their family in Houlton, Bob and Mary moved to Massachusetts then New Hampshire before settling in Cape Elizabeth in 1983. Nonetheless, Bob retained a fondness for Aroostook County, and even spent a few years in Oakfield with Mary during retirement. He cherished his time outdoors. He enjoyed being at camp, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling, and he would take his children and eventually grandsons along for his adventures. Bob also loved animals, especially birds, and he raised pigeons at different points in his life.﻿Bob proudly served his country for over 20 years in the Navy, Army, and National Guard. His service included stations in Greece, Vietnam, Thailand, and Hawaii. Outside of the service, Bob spent the early part of his career in construction working on projects important to Aroostook County. He helped build the northern most stretch of Interstate 95 following the creation of the Interstate Highway System. For the majority of his career, Bob drove trailer trucks for various trucking companies including Coles Express, Sanborn, and St. Johnsbury. He was a proudTeamster for over thirty years. Always a hard worker, Bob later took classes at Southern Maine Community College where he completed a certification in pollution abatement at the age of 59.﻿Bob is survived by his wife Mary; his daughter Selena and her husband Tony; his daughter Stacey; his son Chris and his wife Molly; his grandson Ethan and his wife Maygan; his grandson Jared; his brother Mike and his partner Cheryl; his sister Phyllis; his brother-in-law Richard and his wife Jackie; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bob is predeceased by his parents and his sister Judy.﻿Bob had an outgoing personality, “never met a stranger,” and was always willing to lend a hand. Bob will be missed by his family, friends, and all who were lucky enough to be graced by his playful smile and youthful humor.﻿Burial service will be at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth on Friday July 1 at noon. For additional information and to offer online condolences, please visit the Hobbs Funeral Home website at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.﻿Finally, the family thanks the Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for their invaluable assistance and support in recent months.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maine Audubon in Falmouth.﻿

