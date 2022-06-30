FAIRFIELD — Police confiscated and destroyed 126 pounds of processed marijuana and 185 marijuana plants seized at a retail marijuana store that continued to operate after its state license had been revoked, according to officials.

Fairfield police executed a search warrant Wednesday at YEZI Local Craft Marijuana Retail Store, a medical dispensary on Norridgewock Road, near Fairfield Center, Chief Thomas Gould of the Fairfield Police Department said in a statement.

The search was prompted by reports from the state Office of Cannabis Policy that the store was still operating after having lost its license.

Several attempts to get the store’s owners to cease operations were unsuccessful, Gould said.

Officers were processing evidence Thursday, after which charges are expected to be determined, according to police.

When asked when and why the store’s license had been revoked, Matt Grondin, director of media and stakeholder relations for the Office of Cannabis Policy, said such information is confidential, but that the process for appeals is “available and ongoing.”

A public telephone listing for the YEZI store could not found Thursday, and attempts to reach the owners were unsuccessful.

Other licensed medical operations operate out of the same building, Gould said, but those operators are complying with regulations and not affected by Wednesday’s search.

“Unlicensed businesses like this are detrimental to facilities that operate within the boundaries of the law,” Gould said.

