PERRY — An autopsy showed that a woman killed in her home in April was stabbed 484 times, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Kimberly Neptune, 43, of Perry, had wounds on her legs, stomach, neck and head when her body was discovered wrapped in a blanket, State Police Detective Lawrence Anderson wrote in the affidavit.

Donnell J. Dana and Kailie A. Brackett were both charged with murder on April 29, little more than a week after Neptune died. Both knew Neptune. Their attorneys didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The affidavit that was unsealed Wednesday indicated Brackett had accused Neptune of stealing money, and that Dana and Brackett planned to rob her.

The disclosure of the affidavit was first reported by the Bangor Daily News. Dana, 39, and Brackett, 38, continue to be held in the Washington County Jail.

Neptune was a tribal citizen. Passamaquoddy tribal leaders are involved in her case, having spoken with police and state public safety officials to coordinate the investigation.

Passamaquoddy Tribal Chief Elizabeth Dana said in April that Neptune’s death was a loss felt community-wide.

“That’s why we were so thankful to meet and be on the same page with all the departments investigating this terrible crime, who have all affirmed their determination to bring justice to the suspect, and for Kim’s family,” Dana said.

In her obituary, family and friends remembered Neptune as a loving daughter and sister. She was a seasonal housekeeper in Bar Harbor, and enjoyed fishing and ATV-riding. She graduated from Calais High School in 1997, and attended the University of Maine in Orono. She was always available to help her friends and neighbors around the tribe, and cherished family time with her siblings and their kids.

“Kim was also known for her big heart and gentle soul and her willingness to help out anyone she knew,” the obituary said. “She touched so many lives with her kindness, caring personality, generosity and her beautiful smile.”

