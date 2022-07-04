Books/Authors

Summertime Snapshots: Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat, 417 River Road, Edgecomb, 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 20, Aug. 3 and 17. $10/session at the door. For writers and non-writers 18 and older, merrybarn.com.

Saturday 7/9

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Always looking for new members; email [email protected]

Book Signing with Tess Gerritsen: 2 p.m., Books-A-Million, 430 Gorham Road, South Portland, $31.33 at eventbrite.com.

Monday 7/11

Poetry Reading: 2 p.m., with Maine poets Gary Rainford, Lynne Schmidt and John Reinhart, Topsham Public Library, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org.

Advertisement

Tuesday 7/12

Summer Book Party: 4 p.m., New York Times bestselling author Lisa McMann to celebrate her new middle-grade series, “The Forgotten Five,” Congress Square Park, Congress St., Portland. Free, longfellowbooks.com.

Charlene D’Avanzo Author Talk: 6 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org.

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Congress Square Park: noon to 1 p.m., every other Thursday in Congress Square Park, Portland. Hosted by Portland Public Library, Riverton Branch, 1600 Forest Ave. portlandlibrary.com.

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Thursday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing.

Advertisement

Books on Tap: 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Thursday, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting first Tuesday of the month, presented by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Book Club: 10 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email [email protected] for Zoom invitation.

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday of the month at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Advertisement

Racial Equity Book Group: 7-8 p.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Books provided. Email [email protected] with questions. Registration and book list at curtislibrary.com (if registration is full, submit the form to be put on the waiting list).

Read Your Mind: 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday of the month, virtual from Portland Public Library. Features new books, topics and resources about teen mental health, portlandlibrary.com.

Reading Challenge 2022: Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland. List of 18 reading prompts to challenge readers throughout the year, princememorial.org.

Road Scholars Walking Group: walk and listen to audiobooks with Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth. For more, contact Mike at [email protected]

Sci-fi Book Club: 5-6 p.m. via Zoom second Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email Marian Dalton at [email protected] to sign up.

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m. first and third Saturdays via Zoom, southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group.

Advertisement

World War II Commemoration: free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Writers’ Meet-Up: 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more, including monthly writing prompts.

Bulletin Board

Christmas in July Arts & Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 16 and 17, Wescustogo Hall, 120 Memorial Highway, North Yarmouth. Free-$3, newenglandcraftfairs.com.

Saturday 7/9

Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregation Church of Scarborough, 167 Black Point Road. Household and kitchen items, craft materials, sporting equipment, toys, books, puzzles, small furniture and appliances, and hot dog lunch.

Sunday 7/10

Advertisement

Brunswick Maine Coin & Stamp Show: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Exhibition Hall, Topsham Fairgrounds, Elm Street. Free, brunswickmainecoinclub.com.

Monday 7/11

Walk-in veterinary services: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Loyal Companion, 50 Market St., South Portland. vippetcare.com.

Ongoing

Board Game Social: 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Slot Car Junction, Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org.

Cafe en Français – French Conversation Club: 2:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday of the month, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Advertisement

Chess Club: 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays of the month, Curtis Library Chess Club open to all ages, younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult helper. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom first Saturday of the month, Facebook or citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Connected: nondenominational social group for widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over, 7 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Guest speaker, light refreshments, 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Critical Home Repair program: Habitat for Humanity partners with low-income homeowners who require safety and structural repairs, including accessibility issues, unsafe roofing or flooring, lack of heat, electrical or plumbing hazards. Cumberland County residents only, habitatportlandme.org/critical-home-repair.

Down East Ship Modelers Guild: 1 p.m. second Thursday of every month, 200 Congress St., Bath, rear of the American Legion Hall. 751-2453.

Freeport Classic Car Cruise Night: 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 17, 31 Maine St., Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase with food, live music, 50/50, giveaways.

Advertisement

Game Night: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Sunday, Foreplay Sports Pub, 436 Fore St., Portland. Free.

Maine Irish Heritage Trail: self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Maker’s Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland. Local farms, artisans, artists, thompsonspoint.com.

Makers on Main: 10 a.m., first Saturday of each month through September. Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Monument(al) Square Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday in Portland, goods crafted by Portland makers.

Museum Passes: Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth has passes for patrons to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum and Maine State Parks. Reserve at 846-4763 or [email protected]

Advertisement

Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave., restoreportlandmaine.org.

Scarborough 55-plus Program Senior Drop-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. Get together for coffee, snacks, games and camaraderie. Registration not necessary. SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughmaine.org.

Scarborough Kiwanis: noon lunch meeting Fridays, Cowbell Wood-Fired Grill, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. scarboroughkiwanis.org.

Senior Bingo: noon, every Monday, Scarborough Community Center Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough, 55-plus, free, registration not necessary, scarboroughmaine.org.

Topsham ReStore: 126 Main St., 504-9340.

Trivia: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Free, stroudwaterdistillery.com.

Advertisement

Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St. Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Vigils for Peace and Justice: 5-5:30 p.m. Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row.

Dining

Free Summer Lunches for Children & Teens: noon to 1 p.m. weekdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Saturday 7/9

Bean supper: 4:30-6 p.m., Acacia Lodge, 663 Royalsborough Road, Durham. Menu includes hot dogs, pasta, cornbread, rolls, salads, pickles and pies. $10.

Tuesday 7/12

Advertisement

Master Food Preserver Program: 5:30 p.m., Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, Brunswick. calendar.umaine.edu.

Ongoing

Brunswick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, Brunswick Mall, Park Row and Maine Street.

Cumberland Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road.

Curbside Souper Supper: 5 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of the month. Masks and social distancing. Free to all. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. smary.org.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland: call 773-2423 for more information.

Advertisement

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: open for in-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 55 Depot St., Freeport, see fscmaine.org.

Freeport Farmers Market: hosted by Freeport Climate Action Now from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through mid-October next to Town Hall at 22 Main St. Educating visitors about climate change and actions people can take to protect the planet will be emphasized.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

Meals on Wheels: call the Brunswick Meals on Wheels Coordinator Casey Henson at 729-0757 or visit People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program: 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, mchpp.org, 725-2716.

Portland Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday in Deering Oaks Park through Nov. 23. portlandmainefarmersmarket.org.

Advertisement

Merrymeeting Sharing Table: Library Park Gazebo, Bath, noon to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday. No income or residency requirement to pick up free food, Library Park Gazebo, Bath, noon to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday. No income or residency requirement to pick up free food, merrymeetingfoodcouncil.org

St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen: hot lunches and food pantry open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 307 Congress St., Portland. Clothing and books, gift bags for kids and toiletries will be provided Fridays. Volunteers needed; call Jesse Senore at 939-3740. The Sharing Table: Food For All: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, courtesy of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and Merrymeeting Gleaners. Free and open to all, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Health

Bingocize: free online workshop combines a bingo-like game with exercise and health education to increase older adults’ fitness, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays July 13 through Sept. 16. Registration required at Healthy Living for ME, 1-800-620-6036 or [email protected]

Living Well for Better Health: online SeniorsPlus workshop 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays July 12 to Aug. 16. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

Summer Meditation Series: 9 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays July 16 and 27, Aug. 13 and 24, Mid Coast Hospital’s Parkview Campus, 329 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, but registration required at midcoasthealth.com/wellness.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance: virtual workshop by Healthy Living for ME, 8-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 12 to Sept. 15, $20, healthylivingforme.org.

Ongoing

Dempsey Center: Health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

Advertisement

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: various times and locations in the greater Portland area. Help for food obsession and addiction. No dues or weigh-ins. foodaddicts.org.

Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors: 1 p.m. Thursdays, Freeport Community Services, open to all, visitfreeport.com.

Living Well with Diabetes: via Zoom, multiple sessions, hosted by Healthy Living for ME. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

Living Well with HIV+: online workshop by Healthy Living for Me. Registration required at 800-620-6036, [email protected] or healthylivingforme.org.

Medicare 101 with Spectrum Generations: 12:30-2 p.m. 2nd Tuesday of every month, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Walk with a Doc: 12:15-12:45 p.m. every Thursday, Mid Coast Medical Group, 1 Wellness Way, Topsham. Free, midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

Advertisement

YMCA: free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Yoga Tuesdays: 5:30 every week, Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick.

Kids

Summer Reading Challenge: Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Tuesday 7/12

Science in the Garden: 3:30 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth. Registration required for ages 8-plus.

Wednesday 7/13

Advertisement

POP-UP Playdate with Raise Playspace: 9:30-11 a.m., themed activities, coffee and connection geared towards parents and newborns to 5-year-olds. Deering Oaks Playground, 61 Park Ave., Portland. Free.

Bubbles and Books: 10:30-11:15 a.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Outside, weather permitting for stories, songs and bubbles; recommended for ages 2-5 with a caregiver. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Campfire Bracelets: A Grab-and-Go Craft: kits available at Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, starting at 3:30 p.m. for ages 7 and up during regular library hours while supplies last. Free and open to the public. freeportlibrary.com.

Teen Nature Photography Workshop: 3:30 p.m., Riverton Branch of Portland Public Library, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. portlandlibrary.com.

Ongoing

Better Together Book Club: 10-11 a.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Brunswick High School, curtislibrary.com.

Advertisement

Chess Club: 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays of the month, open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m. during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road.

Dangerous Thinking Club: 3-4 p.m. third Friday of the month via Zoom or meeting outside, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For teens who like to think, read and discuss. Email [email protected] for more information or visit yarmouthlibrary.org to register.

Family Storytime: 10:15-10:45 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Designed for ages 3-5, sign up required, topshamlibrary.org.

Friday Video Games: 3-5 p.m., open to teens at the downtown Portland Library every Friday on a PS4, portlandlibrary.com.

Miss Mary Story Time: 10:15 a.m. singalong Fridays, read-alouds 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

Advertisement

OUT Maine: free youth programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Picture Book Read Aloud: 10:15 a.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, virtual as facebook.com/MerrillMemorialLibrary.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department Facebook pages: games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more. facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program: 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Read Your Mind: Teen Mental Health Series: noon via Zoom last Wednesday of the month, hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com/series/readyourmind/.

Relation-Ship-It Teen Book Group: virtual book group for teens to discuss LGBTQ relationships through young adult fiction. portlandlibrary.com/series/relation-ship-it-teen-book-group/.

Advertisement

Storytime: 10:15 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Friday at 10:15 a.m.: Miss Mary’s Singalong Story Time. Both on Facebook Live.

Take-home activities from Curtis Memorial Library: curbside take-and-make kits for all ages and STEAM kits for elementary students, curtislibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library virtual programs: thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to livestreams.

Virtual Music Fun with Miss Teresa: 10:30 a.m. Fridays; Facebook Live from Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick.

Wii Wednesday: 1-4 p.m., retro gaming last Wednesday of every month, Riverton Library Branch, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. portlandlibrary.com. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Libraries

Passes available: to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum, Maine State Park Pass and Coastal Maine Botanical Garden at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Advertisement

Thursday 7/14

“An Afternoon with Emily Dickinson”: Popham Beach Library Summer Series, 3 p.m., 965 Popham Road, Phippsburg.

Library Pop Up at Brunswick Recreation Center: 9-10 a.m., mini-library second Thursday of the month at 220 Neptune Drive, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Ongoing

Chebeague Island Library: open for browsing, cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library: open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in Harpswell. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Advertisement

Curtis Memorial Library: open for indoor browsing Monday through Sunday. Curbside available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions.

Falmouth Memorial Library: open for in-person browsing 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Masks required, falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Freeport Community Library: open for in-person visits 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. FCL To Go 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday when building is closed to the public. freeportlibrary.com.

Live Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org.

Merrill Memorial Library: open for browsing Monday through Saturday; curbside pickup available. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath: in-person browsing Monday through Saturday with curbside pickup still available, call 443-5141 or go online. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary.

Advertisement

Patten Free Library Homebound Delivery Service: to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. Matches volunteers to patrons who are unable to visit the library in person, patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service, 443- 5141 ext. 23.

Portland Public Library: main library and all branches open to the public. Visit portlandlibrary.com/portland-public-library-reopens/ for details.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland: now open Tuesday through Saturday. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library: open for browsing Monday through Saturday. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy at scarboroughlibrary.org.

South Portland Public Library: Main Library open Monday through Saturday, branch open Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call 767-7660 or visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth: open Monday through Saturday, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Advertisement

Topsham Public Library: open Monday through Saturday. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Go online for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Weaving at the Library – Loom Art: add to looms at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Parks & Nature

Saturday 7/9

Wildflower Walk: 10-11:30 a.m., Curtis Farm Preserve, 1554 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. Free, hhltmaine.org.

Woodward Point Bird Walk: Bobolinks!: 10-11:30 a.m., join Maine Coast Heritage Trust at Woodward Point Preserve, 219 Woodward Point Road, Brunswick. Free, mcht.org.

Monday 7/11

Advertisement

Youth Wildflower Walk: 10-11:30 a.m., Warren Woods, 363 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughlandtrust.org.

Ongoing

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine: maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Scarborough Marsh Maps: free at town clerk’s office in Scarborough Town Hall, Scarborough Public Library, Scarborough Land Trust Preserve kiosks.

Advertisement

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: hiking, gardening, workshops and more. Call 865-4469 for barn times. See full calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Recreation

Cumberland Walking Group: 10 a.m. Thursdays, locations vary, contact Kelly at [email protected]

Friday 7/8

Embody the Rhythm African Dance Class: 3 p.m., Scarborough Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughmaine.org.

Monday 7/11

Yoga in the Park: 6 p.m., Scarborough Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughmaine.org.

Advertisement

Tuesday 7/12

Bodyweight Bootcamp in the Park: 9-9:45 a.m., Scarborough Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughmaine.org.

Thursday 7/14

Jazzercise at the Hub: 5:30 p.m., Scarborough Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughmaine.org.

Ongoing

Bicycle Coalition of Maine: free riding clinics and safety classes, see bikemaine.org.

Advertisement

Falmouth Land Trust: guided hikes throughout the year, free and open to all, falmouthlandtrust.org/events.

Fly-Casting: 8 a.m. to noon, L.L. Bean, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Stand-Up Paddleboarding: 1 p.m., L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Women’s Hike Night: 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Pineland Farms in Freeport, open to women of all ages and abilities, visitfreeport.com.

Support

Dempsey Center Program Guide: New classes, workshops and groups to help and support in the fight against cancer, issuu.com/dempsey-center/docs. Free.

Support Group for People Living with Younger-Onset Dementia: 6-7 p.m. Mondays, July 11 to Aug. 29, contact Emily at [email protected]; 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesdays, July 12 to Aug. 30, Sibylle Thaler at [email protected]

Advertisement

Support Group for Caregivers with a Loved One with Early-Stage or Middle Stage Dementia: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays, July 11 to Aug. 29, 800-272-3900.

Support Group for LGBTQ+ Caregivers of Alzheimer’s Patients: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 13 to Aug. 31, 800-272-3900.

Ongoing

Al Anon: noon, TGIFriday Brunswick Zoom meeting, indrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me/brunswick/#Friday-Al-Anon-Meetings.

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7.

Connected: 7-9 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Free, nondenominational group for widows, widowers, divorced and singles 55-plus, with guest speaker and light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Advertisement

Dempsey Center: support, classes and resources at dempseycenter.org/programming/browse-classes-workshops.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: meeting by Zoom and phone, foodaddicts.org.

Health Care and Frontline Workers: free confidential coaching sessions, wellness workshops and connection groups for those who may be feeling down, disconnected or discouraged. Call 1-800-769-9819, see workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email [email protected]

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line: a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine: a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, connects staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Advertisement

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength: online exercises to cope with daily challenges, visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 6 p.m. every Thursday, Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street, Brunswick, 729-6400.

The Yellow Tulip Project: support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Walking with Moms in Need: unplanned pregnancy support group and services, Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. For more, call 847-6885, [email protected]

Volunteer

Common Ground Country Fair: volunteer shifts available for Sept. 23-25 event in Unity, mofga.vomo.org.

Advertisement

Puppy Raisers Wanted: the Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind is looking for people in the greater Freeport/Bath/Brunswick area to teach basic skills and socialize for 14-16 months. Email [email protected]

Trauma Intervention Program of Greater Portland: recruiting volunteers to provide emotional first aid and support to survivors of traumatic events following a tragedy. For more information about fall training, call 619-1175.

Ongoing

American Red Cross Blood Drives: redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, pre-registration encouraged.

Dempsey Center: help make life better for people impacted by cancer in Scarborough and Portland. Clayton’s House host in Portland, orientation ambassador, wig and headwear consultant, reiki, community gardeners needed. See dempseycenter.org/volunteer-2-2.

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: volunteers needed to support relief efforts. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692. Other ways to help include monetary and blood/platelet donations.

Advertisement

Puppy Raisers and Sitters Wanted: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind has ongoing need for people in the greater Portland area to teach basic skills and socialize pups for 14-16 months along with puppy sitters. Email [email protected]

Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing, details at habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild.

Workshops/Talks

New Ventures Maine Summer Class Schedule: July 11, Matched Savings Information Session; July 12, Job Search Strategies. Free, newventuresmaine.org.

Saturday 7/9

Mushroom Foraging: 10 a.m. to noon, Fuller Farm Preserve, 309 Broadturn Road, Scarborough. $35, scarboroughlandtrust.org.

Sunday 7/10

Advertisement

Pejepscot History Center Summer Walking Tour – Pennellville’s Shipbuilding Past: 1:30 p.m., Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row Brunswick, brunswickdowntown.org.

Wednesday 7/13

Intro to Map & Compass Skills Course: 4 p.m., L.L. Bean 95 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Ongoing

Career Building, Entrepreneurship and Money Management classes: online by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.

Chess Club: 6 p.m., Curtis Library Chess Club, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, meets first and third Wednesdays of the month. Open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Advertisement

A Common Yarn: 1-3 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom, hosted by Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email [email protected] to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Conversational Spanish Group: 1 p.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skills levels. Call 767-7660 for more information, southportlandlibrary.com/conversational-spanish-group/.

Daily Fika: 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/.

Eastern Cemetery Tours: daily at 4 p.m. through Oct. 16 from Congress Street gate in Portland, $10/adults, $5/students and seniors, free under 12. Purchase ahead on Eventbrite or with exact change at the tour. spiritsalive.org.

Ecomaine Waste Management: learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

Free College Courses: for adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system, bit.ly/3qL5RwC.

Advertisement

“From Farm to Table Fare”: seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/from-farm-to-table-fare.

“Growing Maine Gardeners”: extension.umaine.edu, features activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Healthy Living for ME: classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine: hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Maine Audubon: nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events/.

Maine Department of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Advertisement

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Schedule of classes at mofga.org.

Movie Series and Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Thursdays, hosted by Patten Free Library. Visit patten.lib.me.us or contact Roberta at [email protected]

New Ventures Maine: free online classes on careers, business and finance. Visit newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules/ for schedule and to register.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce: live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

Reel Talk Film Discussion Group: 1 p.m. every third Tuesday via Zoom. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library, register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/reel-talk-film-discussion-group/.

Scarborough Kiwanis Club: noon every Friday, Cowbell Grille, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Free and open to the public.

Advertisement

Songwriting Workshop: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, first Tuesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging: resource specialist, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, appointments preferred by calling 835-9866 or emailing [email protected]

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso: help with technology 2-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, sign up at circulation desk or by phone.

Virtual Craft Meetup: 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm: educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: