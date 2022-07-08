The Kennebec Historical Society’s July presentation focuses on “Siege at the State House: The 1879 Coup that Nearly Plunged Maine into Civil War.”

“Siege at the State House” tells the true story of a coup that was attempted by Maine’s governor and the leaders of a new political party, almost plunging the United States into its second Civil War. With the Maine State House surrounded for several weeks by an armed mob, the occupation of that building culminated in a showdown between the mob and Civil War hero Gen. Joshua Chamberlain, with Chamberlain standing on the State House steps, exposing his chest, and challenging any man present to settle the standoff with violence, if they dared. Chamberlain called the event “another Round Top,” a reference to his crucial role in the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg.

In light of recent national events, this piece of Maine history is a timely and cautionary tale brought to life by historian Mac Smith. Elements of the story include a Christmas Day raid on Maine’s weapons arsenal and missing election results.

A Navy veteran of the 1991 Persian Gulf War and a former reporter for The Bar Harbor Times, KHS presenter Mac Smith lives in Stockton Springs. He is also the author of “Mainers on the Titanic” and “Peyton Place Comes Home to Maine.”

The Kennebec Historical Society’s July presentation is free to the public, but donations are accepted. The presentation is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the Maine State Library’s temporary location, 242 State St. in Augusta. This is the former location of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Maine Public Utilities Commission. Questions about the program should be directed to Scott Wood, executive director, at (207) 622-7718.

