Virginia Tedford 1927 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Virginia Tedford, 95 years old, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Virginia lived at Governor King’s in the Highlands at Topsham. Virginia was born in 1927 in New York City, N.Y. Her father was Carroll Johnson and her mother was Helen Taft Johnson. Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Charles Tedford; and her brother, Daniel Johnson. Virginia’s sister, Collette Taylor, resides in Virginia. Family was important to Virginia. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Taylor and her spouse Stephen, Virginia’s son, Jeffrey Daniel Tedford and his wife, Long, reside in Thailand. Virginia’s granddaughter, Virginia Hicklin, is married to Jeffrey Hicklin, they have two beautiful boys, Virginia’s only great-grandchildren. Virginia loved all creatures, great and small. She was an advocate for animals, an accomplished equestrian, an avid reader, and she had a passion for gardening. She was a naturalist, a vegetarian, and a stay at home wife and mother. Her interest in showing and breeding dogs brought her success and happiness. Her positive attitude towards life, her sense of humor, and love of all people will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life was held at the Holden Frost House Ballroom, Tuesday, July 5, in Topsham at the Highlands. Virginia’s family and friends thank you for your kindness. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Maine State Society For the Protection of Animals, MSSPA http://www.msspa.org 207-892-3040

