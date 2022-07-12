Pejepscot History Center Walking Tour: Park Row & The Mall, Brunswick
Share
The next Pejepscot History Center Walking Tour is July 17 at 1:30 p.m.: “Park Row & The Mall, Brunswick.” Learn about the history of this stately lane and its adjacent green space that was not always so green. With cows, swamps and trolley lines, this tree-lined street wasn’t always so idyllic as it now appears. As its impressive houses were erected, the street and eponymous park took on its characteristically distinguished personality. This tour explores the development of the street, notable buildings, and their occupants. The starting point is in front of PHC headquarters at 159 Park Row. General admission: $12, PHC members: $8. Advance registration is required by Saturday, July 16 at phc-walking-parkrow.eventbrite.com or by calling (207) 729-6606. Contributed