The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host a workshop August 6 at 10 a.m. on making an elderberry tincture. The program takes place at the LOCAL Garden in Bath and is for adults only.

Laurie Burhoe, the land trust’s LOCAL Garden coordinator, will be showcasing a recipe she uses to make the elderberry tincture. As a Maine Master Gardener, she works with children, adults and families to care for the LOCAL Garden and teach gardening techniques.

No prior experience is needed to participate. Supplies will be provided to make and bring home participants’ first tinctures. A $5 donation to cover the cost of supplies is requested. Participants are invited to bring a picnic lunch to have at the garden following the program.

This is a light rain or shine event. Due to limited capacity, registration is required at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or by calling (207) 442-8400. The LOCAL Garden is located at the corner of High and Lemont streets.

This program was sponsored by the Merrymeeting Bay Trust and the Whole Kids Foundation.

