Midcoast Humane will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration for its new animal sheltering facility in Brunswick July 23 at 10:30 a.m. A grand opening will follow.

Construction on the facility at 5 Industrial Parkway was completed in early June and the shelter animals were relocated in mid-June.

A Midcoast Humane press release describes the new facility as “a substantial advancement for animal welfare in Maine, and includes upgrades to water access, drainage systems, flooring, sanitation, acoustics, ventilation, and more to promote health and wellness in shelter guests. Additionally, animal guests are provided with low-stress housing, additional living space, and comfortable areas for meeting adopters. The large, flexible space is ideal for holding a variety of programs and professional training sessions to help keep animals in their homes.

“The Grand Opening is an opportunity for community members and animal lovers alike to see the new facility, meet adoptable animals, learn more about animal sheltering in Maine, and enjoy a family-friendly event. It will feature kids’ activities, Rollin’ Smoke food truck, a doggy kissing booth, raffle, adoptable animals, tours of the facility and more.”

