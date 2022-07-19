Brittany Layne Brown 1991 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Brittany Layne Brown, 31 years old, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2022, in her home. Brittany was born on May 2, 1991, in Waterville to Michael Brown and Dodi Olsen. After graduating from Brunswick High School in 2009, Brittany went on to study nursing and used those skills along with her compassion to care for others at Sedgewood Commons. Her coworkers and residents loved her endlessly. Brittany loved spending time with her children, family, friends, and sweet dog, Bailee. To know Brittany is to have laughed with her or to have shared a kind word, whether a close friend or stranger. Being humbly social was a special gift upon which Brittany was bestowed; those around her were drawn to her infectious smile and personality that would light up a room. Brittany was beautiful inside and out, and she touched the lives of so many people in such a short amount of time. Brittany was often the glue of the family, gathering aunts, uncles, and cousins together and wanted to make Christmas a family vacation. She loved to travel, especially to warm climates where she could be found exploring, chatting it up with the locals, and placing her toes in the sand. We know that Brittany is now enveloped by the love of her grandparents in heaven, Albert Stanley Bangs, Jr. and Harold and Janet Brown, who passed away before her. Left to cherish her memory are her parents Mike and Kristy Brown of Brunswick and Dodi Olsen of Winslow; her children Ronnie and Aria; her siblings Logan Brown of Brunswick and Mason and Kyle Touchette of Plymouth; her grandparents Buddy and Cheryl Stanhope of Clinton, and Bob and Bonnie Laprise of Albion; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly. She will be forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.

